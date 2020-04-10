Previous
Tenebrae in the Shadows by olivetreeann
Tenebrae in the Shadows

A Tenebrae service follows the Scripture readings of Jesus' betrayal, trial and crucifixion. After each passage is read the lights are dimmed until it is completely dark after the final reading. Some churches celebrate this service on Maundy Thursday (Mourning Thursday) and others celebrate it on Good Friday. Since we are unable to go to the sanctuary our church held an in-home Tenebrae service last night. I was originally thinking I would use this for one of my shadow shots, but I decided I didn't want to take the glow of the candles out of the picture- so it got placed in my second album instead.
Ann H. LeFevre

