Photo 3348
The Door is Open
Another one from my barn walk back in May. This old shed will soon be a thing of the past- it's really deteriorating at a rapid pace.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
