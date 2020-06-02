Previous
Next
Rural Graffiti by olivetreeann
Photo 3349

Rural Graffiti

Someone left their mark on the silo of an old barn.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise