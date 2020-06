Three Bees

I've been reworking some of my older shots to be entered in a photo contest for a local magazine. This is one of the images I reworked. It was originally taken in 2015 and had some rather ungainly white patches around the edge. I went from the rectangle format to a square crop and it was so much better. I worked with the vibrance and saturation too. I think I'll be submitting this one now!