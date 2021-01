Flat Abstract

It's funny what will present itself as a subject for a picture. When Jeff was changing our flat tire he wanted to find out what amount of pressure the spare tire needed for inflation. But neither of us could read the small print on the label of the tire, so I took a picture of it with my cell phone and then enlarged it in the phone so we could read it. I was about to erase the picture when I thought, "I wonder if this could make a good abstract?" I think the answer is "yes".