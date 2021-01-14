Sign up
Photo 3574
Winter in My Backyard 5
One last winter shot from the virtual photo walk our camera club held in our own backyards.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th January 2021 4:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
katy
ace
I really like it in B&W and find the contrasting shapes interesting
January 15th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
I love the composition!
January 15th, 2021
