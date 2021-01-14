Previous
Winter in My Backyard 5 by olivetreeann
Winter in My Backyard 5

One last winter shot from the virtual photo walk our camera club held in our own backyards.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Ann H. LeFevre

Ann H. LeFevre
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
I really like it in B&W and find the contrasting shapes interesting
January 15th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
I love the composition!
January 15th, 2021  
