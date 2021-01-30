Sign up
Photo 3591
Scenes From Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum
I thought I'd put together a collage of some scenes from Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. As most of you suspected there was A LOT to photograph here!
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7432
photos
224
followers
220
following
983% complete
Tags
museum
,
bill's old bike barn and museum
katy
ace
So much to see in each photo! It must have been difficult to not photograph everything!
January 31st, 2021
