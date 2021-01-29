Previous
Sound the Trumpet by olivetreeann
Sound the Trumpet

Another interesting display from Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. Life has been a Merry-go-round lately- boy am I thankful for having so many shots to choose from from this amazing museum!
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
I love the simplicity and the subject as well as the composition of this one!
January 31st, 2021  
