Photo 3592
Dreaming
Another shot of Leigh at Columcille.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7434
photos
224
followers
220
following
984% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd January 2021 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
katy
ace
An excellent job of creating the dreamy quality!
February 1st, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful portrait
February 1st, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Sweet
February 1st, 2021
