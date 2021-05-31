Previous
By the Tracks by olivetreeann
Photo 3712

By the Tracks

I took a quick shot of this old factory on my way home from East Stroudsburg's 150th Anniversary opening ceremony on Saturday and gave it a little extra grunge in post-processing.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
