Classic TRUCKer

Vintage Tuesdays continue...



I was in East Stroudsburg borough last night to take some photos for the photo club of a free concert that was taking place. I was in the middle of taking the assigned shots when I looked away from the musician/singer and saw this glorious truck in a nearby parking lot. Music shots temporarily abandoned for the next 20 minutes as the vintage truck took center stage in front of my lens!