To a Wild Rose

A beautiful rose blooming in a garden at Chesapeake City, Maryland. This shot was actually taken in late November and it shows that even with only a few hours drive and several miles' difference, one area can be under snow and another in bloom.



My apologies for so many massive uploads but I truly want to fill in last year's project sooner rather than later! Please know I do not expect you to comment on any of these fillers- take a look and keep on going.