Previous
Next
Three Curls Against the Brick by olivetreeann
Photo 3940

Three Curls Against the Brick

From November of 2021. Taken while visiting our friends Debbie and Don in Delaware.

Filler- coming close to having January filled in. I can't wait to be caught up!
14th January 2022 14th Jan 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise