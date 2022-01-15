Sign up
Photo 3941
Another Red Door
Originally taken in May of 2015 at Bethlehem Steel.
Filler- coming close to having January filled in. I can't wait to be caught up!
15th January 2022
15th Jan 22
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8237
photos
218
followers
214
following
1091% complete
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
3984
3981
4072
4073
3982
4074
3983
4075
3984
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
24th May 2014 6:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
door
katy
ace
Remarkable photo in its simplicity. Fabulous pop of red
March 10th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful doors, lovely reflections in the windows above the doors
March 10th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Love the colour of the doors
March 10th, 2022
