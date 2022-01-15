Previous
Another Red Door by olivetreeann
Photo 3941

Another Red Door

Originally taken in May of 2015 at Bethlehem Steel.

Filler- coming close to having January filled in. I can't wait to be caught up!
15th January 2022 15th Jan 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
Remarkable photo in its simplicity. Fabulous pop of red
March 10th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful doors, lovely reflections in the windows above the doors
March 10th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Love the colour of the doors
March 10th, 2022  
