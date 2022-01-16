Previous
Bubble Bear by olivetreeann
Bubble Bear

I have been working on a project for a friend at church. These little bears were donated to the church to sell off. There are literally about 100 of them! They all have names and as you can see, some little activity they're doing. Of course I forgot to write down the name of this one! I unpack each one and set them up in my light box, photograph the number, and several angles, then repack the "teddy" and move on to the next one. I thought I'd give you a week of some of my favorites.

Ann H. LeFevre

