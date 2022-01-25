Previous
Next
Town Hall by olivetreeann
Photo 3943

Town Hall

I'm not sure if it really was the town hall or a school of some sort. We never went over to check it out. Taken while visiting with our friends Debbie and Don back in November of 2021.


Almost done with January! No need to comment.
25th January 2022 25th Jan 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1093% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise