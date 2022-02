Icy Mermaid

Stroudsburg held its annual Winterfest last weekend. It featured a number of different events over the course of the weekend- one of them being an ice-sculpting contest. This year's theme was "Under the Sea" and every ice sculpture had something to do with the ocean. The sun had begun to set and I only had my point and shoot with me so the quality of this shot is not quite what I'd hoped for but I decided to post her anyway.