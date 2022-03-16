Previous
World Wide Photo Minute A Day Late and a Few Minutes Short by olivetreeann
Photo 4001

World Wide Photo Minute A Day Late and a Few Minutes Short

I was a few minutes past the appointed time when I took this shot today. But the scene made me pray that "the Ukraine will see a light at the end of tunnel" and that Putin will be stopped.

I'm not going to officially tag this since it's not the right day, but at least I can say I did it- sort of!
16th March 2022

katy ace
I’m so glad you remembered. With all you have to do this is an accomplishment. It’s a Terrific photo and great symbolism as well
March 17th, 2022  
