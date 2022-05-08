Previous
The Dogwoods are in Bloom by olivetreeann
The Dogwoods are in Bloom

This lovely tree is right by the doorway to my office building.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
What a gorgeous photo Ann. Beautiful light and DOF with fabulous detail!
May 9th, 2022  
Milanie ace
how pretty - love the background
May 9th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Great composition
May 9th, 2022  
*lynn ace
wonderful composition, light, focus
May 9th, 2022  
