Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4054
The Dogwoods are in Bloom
This lovely tree is right by the doorway to my office building.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8390
photos
212
followers
211
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4047
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
Latest from all albums
4142
4051
4143
4052
4144
4053
4054
4145
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th May 2022 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bokeh
,
dogwood
katy
ace
What a gorgeous photo Ann. Beautiful light and DOF with fabulous detail!
May 9th, 2022
Milanie
ace
how pretty - love the background
May 9th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Great composition
May 9th, 2022
*lynn
ace
wonderful composition, light, focus
May 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close