I Took the Stairs by olivetreeann
Photo 4057

I Took the Stairs

But thankfully not at this angel! I was just have some fun with a "Dutchman's Tilt". The light was absolutely beautiful in this hallway.

I went for a check-up on Tuesday and I was about to head to the elevator when I realized, "Hey! I have working knees and a hip now- I think I'll take the stairs!"
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
dreary.radio ace
Good for you! I can almost feel the air there
May 12th, 2022  
