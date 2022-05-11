Sign up
Photo 4057
I Took the Stairs
But thankfully not at this angel! I was just have some fun with a "Dutchman's Tilt". The light was absolutely beautiful in this hallway.
I went for a check-up on Tuesday and I was about to head to the elevator when I realized, "Hey! I have working knees and a hip now- I think I'll take the stairs!"
11th May 2022
11th May 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
stairs
lighting
dreary.radio
ace
Good for you! I can almost feel the air there
May 12th, 2022
