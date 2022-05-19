Sign up
Photo 4065
Artist Challenge- Andrew S. Gray
I hope I've captured the essence of one of his abstracts. They're quite beautiful.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8412
photos
212
followers
211
following
Tags
abstract
,
ac-gray
Shutterbug
ace
Very nicely done. Beautiful abstract. No idea how you did this one.
May 20th, 2022
