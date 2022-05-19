Previous
Artist Challenge- Andrew S. Gray by olivetreeann
Artist Challenge- Andrew S. Gray

I hope I've captured the essence of one of his abstracts. They're quite beautiful.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Shutterbug ace
Very nicely done. Beautiful abstract. No idea how you did this one.
May 20th, 2022  
