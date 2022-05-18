Sign up
Photo 4064
Composite Challenge 46
Several layers- several surprises.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
5
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8410
photos
212
followers
211
following
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
12th May 2022 2:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
surprise
,
silhouette
,
composite46
katy
ace
FANTASTIC!!! FAV
May 19th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy and thank you for the fav!
May 19th, 2022
Barb
ace
However you did it, I love it! Fav
May 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice. Love the “ghosts”.
May 19th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely, Ann.
May 19th, 2022
