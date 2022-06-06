Previous
Next
My Shelves at Work Look Prettier Today by olivetreeann
Photo 4083

My Shelves at Work Look Prettier Today

I found a lovely surprise waiting for me in the mailbox the other day!

Thank you Vikki!
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise