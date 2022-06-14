Sign up
Photo 4091
A Shadow of My Former Self
I was sitting on the front porch watching my grandsons play when I noticed this soccer ball sitting on the floor and the shadow from the porch railing falling beside it.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8470
photos
212
followers
211
following
1121% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th June 2022 5:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
soccer-ball
katy
ace
Fabulous light and shadows with those terrific textures on the ball composed into a fascinatingphoto
June 17th, 2022
