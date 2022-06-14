Previous
A Shadow of My Former Self by olivetreeann
A Shadow of My Former Self

I was sitting on the front porch watching my grandsons play when I noticed this soccer ball sitting on the floor and the shadow from the porch railing falling beside it.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
katy ace
Fabulous light and shadows with those terrific textures on the ball composed into a fascinatingphoto
June 17th, 2022  
