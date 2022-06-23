Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4100
Diner Reflections
Another shot of the diner (a la Edward Hopper in black and white) from our travels home on June 19th.
Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
black and white
,
reflection
,
diner
Diana
ace
Great reflections and shapes.
July 8th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
A nice tribute to Edward Hopper.
July 8th, 2022
