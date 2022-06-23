Previous
Diner Reflections by olivetreeann
Photo 4100

Diner Reflections

Another shot of the diner (a la Edward Hopper in black and white) from our travels home on June 19th.

Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Diana ace
Great reflections and shapes.
July 8th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
A nice tribute to Edward Hopper.
July 8th, 2022  
