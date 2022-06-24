Previous
Next
Shabbat Collage by olivetreeann
Photo 4098

Shabbat Collage

We celebrated the Sabbath with Christopher, Betsy, Isaac and Micah. Of course, our favorite part was the Challah bread and singing Shabbat Shalom (Peaceful Sabbath).

Catching up with a lot of missed posts. There's no need for you to comment on them all- just pick your favorites.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise