Ready to Play

We had an African drum group perform at our church in June. It was a great concert but I couldn't wait until it was over so that I could go up and take pictures of the instruments! I wish I'd had more time to photograph the instruments. The late afternoon sun and then evening darkness didn't give me the best light in the sanctuary and the musicians started putting them away almost immediately!



Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.