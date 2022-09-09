Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4177
Where Was This Shot...
...when I had to take a picture of clouds for the word of the day? Nowhere to be found, that's where!
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8638
photos
207
followers
206
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
Latest from all albums
4266
4175
4267
4176
4177
4268
4269
4270
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
8th September 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
clouds
Kathy
ace
Nice of them to hang up mirrors for you so you could get reflections of the clouds.
September 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Those reflections are terrific
September 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close