Where Was This Shot... by olivetreeann
Photo 4177

Where Was This Shot...

...when I had to take a picture of clouds for the word of the day? Nowhere to be found, that's where!
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12!
Photo Details

Kathy ace
Nice of them to hang up mirrors for you so you could get reflections of the clouds.
September 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Those reflections are terrific
September 12th, 2022  
