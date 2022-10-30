Sign up
Photo 4229
Autumn Comes to Clear Springs Drive
Taken on my photo walk with the grands last week in Kentucky.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
color
,
trees
,
autumn
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition
October 31st, 2022
katy
ace
l like the color and the lines in this one Ann
October 31st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great leading of colorful fall trees
October 31st, 2022
