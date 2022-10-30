Previous
Next
Autumn Comes to Clear Springs Drive by olivetreeann
Photo 4229

Autumn Comes to Clear Springs Drive

Taken on my photo walk with the grands last week in Kentucky.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice composition
October 31st, 2022  
katy ace
l like the color and the lines in this one Ann
October 31st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great leading of colorful fall trees
October 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise