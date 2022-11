OWO Halloween

I do not celebrate Halloween and really find many of the decorations now to be gruesome and evil-looking. Thankfully I was stopped at a traffic light and saw this not-so-creepy fellow waiting to greet trick-or-treaters at the front door of this home. I was all set to post the color version when I saw this black and white preset. A little "magical" vignetting and oooooooo- it's a ghostly Halloween masterpiece!