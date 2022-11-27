Sign up
Discuss
Photo 4257
From the Archives 8
It's been dreary, rainy and chilly all day so I needed to play around with some color. This shot from October of 2022 fit the bill.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th October 2020 3:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
fall
,
autumn
katy
ace
What a beautiful mosaic of color. FAV
November 28th, 2022
Annie D
ace
gorgeous colours
November 28th, 2022
