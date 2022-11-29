Previous
More Progress on the Elevator
More Progress on the Elevator

Of course, this isn't the elevator itself- it's the stairs next to it for those of us who are able to climb them. It won't be long before it's done- maybe by the end of January? There's a lot of electrical work to do now.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12!
