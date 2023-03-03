Sign up
Photo 4353
Beautiful Blue
I confess- this picture started out blurry! But I kept it that way on purpose for the words today.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
moto g(6)
Taken
20th August 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
minimal
,
impressonism
,
rainbow2023
,
mar2023words
