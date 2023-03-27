Sign up
Photo 4377
First Daffodils of Spring
)o: Somehow I managed to pick up a cold but seeing the Daffodils just about ready to bloom really picked up my spirits today!
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
27th March 2023 5:10pm
flowers
daffodils
spring
garden
katy
ace
Oh, Ann I am so sorry you are sick but this is a beautifiul way to pick up your spirits
March 28th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy- it's a horrible, hacking cough that the gallon of cough syrup I just drank will hopefully calm down! I might be taking a sick day tomorrow!
March 28th, 2023
