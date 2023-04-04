Sign up
Photo 4385
Forgotten on the Forest Floor
Another oddity left behind for nature to play with on the Rail Gap Pocono Creek Nature Preserve trail. I have no idea what it is!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
monochrome
Barb
ace
Hmmm... Interesting find!
April 5th, 2023
