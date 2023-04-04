Previous
Forgotten on the Forest Floor by olivetreeann
Photo 4385

Forgotten on the Forest Floor

Another oddity left behind for nature to play with on the Rail Gap Pocono Creek Nature Preserve trail. I have no idea what it is!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Hmmm... Interesting find!
April 5th, 2023  
