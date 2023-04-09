Previous
Simply Spring by olivetreeann
Photo 4390

Simply Spring

Happy Resurrection Day!

The Dogwood at church is budding!
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

It will be lovely. Happy Easter to you as well.
April 10th, 2023  
Happy Easter!
April 10th, 2023  
Beautiful. I love the minimalism.
April 10th, 2023  
