Photo 4390
Simply Spring
Happy Resurrection Day!
The Dogwood at church is budding!
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
3
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9064
photos
212
followers
213
following
1202% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th April 2023 12:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
easter
,
buds
,
april2023words
Kathy
ace
It will be lovely. Happy Easter to you as well.
April 10th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Happy Easter!
April 10th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love the minimalism.
April 10th, 2023
