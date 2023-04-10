Sign up
Photo 4391
Elegant Grillwork
One more from the old abandoned cars at the Rail Gap Pocono Creek Trail.
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th March 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
grillwork
