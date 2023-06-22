In Honor of Kathy A

Kathy is an avid reader and I'm always amazed at her stack of books at the end of the month- each reviewed and rated! It took me months to read this one but it was a great book. It documents a massive flood that took place here in 1955 after two hurricanes blew through wreaking havoc on streams, rivers, creeks and neighborhoods that had been in a drought for several months. The devastation made national news and the property and life lost was catastrophic. At times it was difficult to read- a mother clinging to her child in the top of a tree while waters rushed inches beneath them eventually succumbing to the force of the water as it overtook them- and at other times it was a testimony to resilience and miracles- a blind horse which was thought to be lost was discovered several weeks after the waters receded! Devastation on the Delaware may have taken me a while to complete, but it was well worth the time it took to read it! Thanks for inspiring me to make time to finish it Kathy!



Kathy usually photographs her stack with all the titles showing. Since my "stack" was a little sparse I decided to spruce it up with some post-processing.



