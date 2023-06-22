Previous
In Honor of Kathy A by olivetreeann
In Honor of Kathy A

Kathy is an avid reader and I'm always amazed at her stack of books at the end of the month- each reviewed and rated! It took me months to read this one but it was a great book. It documents a massive flood that took place here in 1955 after two hurricanes blew through wreaking havoc on streams, rivers, creeks and neighborhoods that had been in a drought for several months. The devastation made national news and the property and life lost was catastrophic. At times it was difficult to read- a mother clinging to her child in the top of a tree while waters rushed inches beneath them eventually succumbing to the force of the water as it overtook them- and at other times it was a testimony to resilience and miracles- a blind horse which was thought to be lost was discovered several weeks after the waters receded! Devastation on the Delaware may have taken me a while to complete, but it was well worth the time it took to read it! Thanks for inspiring me to make time to finish it Kathy!

Kathy usually photographs her stack with all the titles showing. Since my "stack" was a little sparse I decided to spruce it up with some post-processing.

Finally home from travels and somewhat on the mend from this crazy cough so also finally catching up (again!) with 365. Please feel free to view and move on- no need to comment on all these catch-up posts!
@kjarn Seeing your monthly accomplishments made me determined to finish this book!
June 29th, 2023  
I have no idea where you find time to read!
June 29th, 2023  
Simple and beautiful
June 29th, 2023  
