Rustic Maine by olivetreeann
Photo 4481

Rustic Maine

A barn Joan and I drove past on our way to photograph lighthouses.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
LManning (Laura) ace
I love an old barn. What a beauty!
July 10th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous rural capture with great textures, tones
July 10th, 2023  
