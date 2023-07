WWYD 221

The heat and humidity of our northern summers is in full swing today (although it started out more comfortably this morning). My thought was to combine the base shot with two pictures from Maine. I got the surfer and dog in there, but the other shot- a beach with waves- just didn't want to fit right, so I resorted to a sailboat instead. I don't think I really got the perspective right, but I decided to leave it as is anyway.