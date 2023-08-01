Artist Challenge Otto Steinert

This is as close as I think I will get to the artist's portrait style. I'm sure glad Lucy is not as troubled as this image makes her look! This was taken at the aquarium we visited and it was blurry to begin with which seemed to fit his approach in some of his portraits. I debated as to whether or not to take out the line down the middle. It sort of works, but at the same time I don't like it running through her face- I was too tired to erase it. It's the edge of the aquarium glass window.



It's been one of my long Tuesdays at work so I'll catch up with you tomorrow.