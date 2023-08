Kudos to the Legacy Barber Shop

Our church noticed that there were many organizations and churches offering backpacks and school supplies to students this year but no one was offering back to school haircuts. We partnered with a local barber shop who donated their services to students who needed/wanted to go back to school with a "new do". I took a quick shot of the action- it's not the best candid I've ever taken but I thought these fellows deserved a 365 shoot out!