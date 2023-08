For Those Who Were Curious

I went through a lot of transformations before landing on my lemon/lime "Zesty Abstract" but I didn't save a lot of the stages so I have no idea how I ended up with the final picture. This was the start of that journey but I didn't use it in the end. I went back to the original and started over. I liked the crazy colors on this rendition which started off all the warping and twisting of the lemon/lime version.