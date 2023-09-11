Speed Racer

What is it with me, cool cars and parking lots? I pulled into the doctor's parking lot today and there it was- a vibrant cobalt blue Catalina with matching race car wheels! But I didn't have a lot of time to snap a shot and get into the office on time. As I was getting out of the car and pulling out my cell phone at the same time, a young man walked out of the building and headed towards the car. Like the Bel Air before, I didn't want the car owner to see me snapping a picture of his car so I quickly aimed the cell phone at the car and took a shot as he got in his car. Well, this is what you get when you can't really set up the shot!