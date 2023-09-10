Previous
WWYD 223 by olivetreeann
WWYD 223

Playing around with one of the current WWYD photos today. That was fun (o:
Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
How cool looking
September 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So cool!
September 10th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great caption to this image of the two venturing into the morning mist ! - very effective edit!
September 10th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wow! Favourite. Your editing skills are impressive. How do you find the time?
September 10th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very cool way to display the photo.
September 10th, 2023  
