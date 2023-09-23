Previous
We stopped at Buckee's on our way home from Micah's soccer game to fuel up and use the facilities. I should have known this place was BIG when it virtually had its own exit off the highway! There are over 100 gas pumps here- that was quite incredible. The bottom panorama shows just how far they stretched. But the sign over the bathroom really caught my eye. I don't think I've ever seen anyone one write "world famous" under "Restrooms" before! (That's Buckee the Beaver to the left of the bathroom sign.)
Ann H. LeFevre

