Previous
Lego Men at Work by olivetreeann
Photo 4558

Lego Men at Work

Isaac and Micah reading the instructions on how to build the police car I bought Micah.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice shot of the boys working together and sense of concentration
September 25th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
I like the feeling of cooperation and concentration
September 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise