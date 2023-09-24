Sign up
Photo 4558
Lego Men at Work
Isaac and Micah reading the instructions on how to build the police car I bought Micah.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
toys
boys
building
Dawn
A nice shot of the boys working together and sense of concentration
September 25th, 2023
Walks @ 7
I like the feeling of cooperation and concentration
September 25th, 2023
