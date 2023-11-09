Sign up
Photo 4604
OWO- Still Life
I had a busy day at work and left later than I expected to. Since I knew it would be too dark for a nice still life when I got home, I looked around the office and came up with this.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9499
photos
200
followers
205
following
1261% complete
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
4602
4693
4603
4694
4604
4695
4696
4605
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Tags
office
,
still-life
,
owo-6
,
phone-vember
winghong_ho
A beautiful painting.
November 11th, 2023
