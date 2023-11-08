Previous
OWO- Outside by olivetreeann
Photo 4603

OWO- Outside

The beautiful Delaware River at Bushkill Landing. Our colors have moved the colors of our leaves into rusty oranges and golden browns now. Warmer temps will keep them on the trees for a bit longer, but a good wind sends a lot of them fluttering.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

