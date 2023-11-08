Sign up
Photo 4603
OWO- Outside
The beautiful Delaware River at Bushkill Landing. Our colors have moved the colors of our leaves into rusty oranges and golden browns now. Warmer temps will keep them on the trees for a bit longer, but a good wind sends a lot of them fluttering.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
river
,
delaware river
,
owo-6
,
phone-vember
