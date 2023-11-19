Ann Riding Misty 9 Years Old

Previous
At least that's what was written on the back of this photo. Do I look confident? Well, I wasn't! In fact, I was petrified of horses! But my cousins loved them, so I really tried to swallow my fear and ride the horses with them. Misty was a very sweet horse and well-behaved so she was patient with me.

This shot brings up mixed memories for me. The barn in the background(which was sadly burned down by an arsonist in the 1980's), my grandparents' farm and my family gathered there- all good! Riding the horse- not horrible, but not great either- but all in all- a fond memory on the whole.
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
How sweet to see into your past like this!
November 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
November 20th, 2023  
